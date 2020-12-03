Alnylam Pharmace Shares Down 10.4% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ALNY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alnylam Pharmace (NASDAQ:ALNY) on February 26th, 2020 at $118.04. In approximately 2 weeks, Alnylam Pharmace has returned 10.41% as of today's recent price of $105.75.

Over the past year, Alnylam Pharmace has traded in a range of $65.81 to $134.51 and is now at $105.75, 61% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% higher and 0.52% lower over the past week, respectively.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as an early-stage therapeutics company. The Company discovers and develops drug and medicines for the treatment of human disease. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals serves health care sectors in the United States and the United Kingdom.

