Allstate Corp Up 27.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ALL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) on June 5th, 2019 at $98.66. In approximately 9 months, Allstate Corp has returned 27.28% as of today's recent price of $125.57.

In the past 52 weeks, Allstate Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $91.52 and a high of $125.59 and are now at $125.57, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property-liability insurance as well as other types of insurance in the United States and Canada. The Company primarily sells private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance through independent and specialized brokers. Allstate also sells life insurance, annuity, and group pension products through agents.

