Allstate Corp Up 19.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ALL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) on June 5th, 2019 at $98.66. In approximately 8 months, Allstate Corp has returned 19.62% as of today's recent price of $118.01.

Over the past year, Allstate Corp has traded in a range of $84.66 to $118.69 and is now at $118.01, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property-liability insurance as well as other types of insurance in the United States and Canada. The Company primarily sells private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance through independent and specialized brokers. Allstate also sells life insurance, annuity, and group pension products through agents.

