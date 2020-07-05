Allison Transmis Has Returned 8.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ALSN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allison Transmis (NYSE:ALSN) on March 31st, 2020 at $32.89. In approximately 1 month, Allison Transmis has returned 8.38% as of today's recent price of $35.64.

Allison Transmis share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.73 and a 52-week low of $26.15 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $35.64 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 1.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, medium and heavy-tactical U.S. military vehicles, and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The Company's products are used in a variety of applications.

