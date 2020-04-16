MySmarTrend
Allison Transmis Has Returned 0.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ALSN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allison Transmis (NYSE:ALSN) on March 31st, 2020 at $32.89. In approximately 2 weeks, Allison Transmis has returned 0.53% as of today's recent price of $33.06.

Over the past year, Allison Transmis has traded in a range of $26.15 to $50.46 and is now at $33.06, 26% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, medium and heavy-tactical U.S. military vehicles, and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The Company's products are used in a variety of applications.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Allison Transmis shares.

