Allison Transmis Down 4.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ALSN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allison Transmis (NYSE:ALSN) on January 23rd, 2020 at $46.41. In approximately 1 month, Allison Transmis has returned 4.92% as of today's recent price of $44.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Allison Transmis share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.26 and a high of $52.67 and are now at $44.12, 7% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, medium and heavy-tactical U.S. military vehicles, and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The Company's products are used in a variety of applications.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Allison Transmis.

