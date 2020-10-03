Allison Transmis Down 24.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ALSN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allison Transmis (NYSE:ALSN) on January 23rd, 2020 at $46.41. In approximately 2 months, Allison Transmis has returned 24.49% as of today's recent price of $35.04.

Over the past year, Allison Transmis has traded in a range of $37.78 to $50.46 and is now at $38.61, 2% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, medium and heavy-tactical U.S. military vehicles, and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The Company's products are used in a variety of applications.

