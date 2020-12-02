Allete Inc Shares Up 0.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ALE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) on December 19th, 2019 at $81.74. In approximately 2 months, Allete Inc has returned 0.45% as of today's recent price of $82.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Allete Inc have traded between a low of $75.66 and a high of $88.60 and are now at $82.11, which is 9% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

ALLETE, Inc. provides energy services in the upper Midwest United States. The Company generates, transmits, distributes, markets, and trades electrical power for retail and wholesale customers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Allete Inc shares.

Log in and add Allete Inc (ALE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.