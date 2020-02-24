Allergan Plc Shares Up 52.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN) on June 20th, 2019 at $130.21. In approximately 8 months, Allergan Plc has returned 51.99% as of today's recent price of $197.90.

Over the past year, Allergan Plc has traded in a range of $114.27 to $202.22 and is now at $197.90, 73% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Allergan PLC manufactures specialty pharmaceuticals. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes generic, brand, and over-the-counter products. Allergan offers its pharmaceutical drugs around the world.

