Allergan Plc Shares Up 46.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN) on June 20th, 2019 at $130.21. In approximately 6 months, Allergan Plc has returned 46.92% as of today's recent price of $191.31.

In the past 52 weeks, Allergan Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $114.27 and a high of $192.26 and are now at $191.31, 67% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Allergan PLC manufactures specialty pharmaceuticals. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes generic, brand, and over-the-counter products. Allergan offers its pharmaceutical drugs around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Allergan Plc shares.

