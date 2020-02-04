Allegion Plc Shares Down 33.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ALLE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) on February 24th, 2020 at $126.45. In approximately 1 month, Allegion Plc has returned 33.09% as of today's recent price of $84.60.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Allegion Plc have traded between a low of $77.37 and a high of $139.24 and are now at $84.02, which is 9% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.2% lower and 1.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

Allegion PLC provides security products and solutions. The Company offers mechanical and electronic security products, services, and systems to keep people and places safe. Allegion serves commercial, institutional, and residential customers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

