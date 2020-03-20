Allegiant Travel Down 58.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ALGT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) on January 7th, 2020 at $171.05. In approximately 2 months, Allegiant Travel has returned 58.80% as of today's recent price of $70.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Allegiant Travel share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.06 and a high of $183.26 and are now at $70.48, 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 4.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company operates a passenger airline marketed to leisure travelers in small cities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Allegiant Travel.

