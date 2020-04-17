Alkermes Plc Shares Down 9.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ALKS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) on March 9th, 2020 at $17.78. In approximately 1 month, Alkermes Plc has returned 9.06% as of today's recent price of $16.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Alkermes Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.98 and a high of $34.97 and are now at $16.17, 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Alkermes PLC researches pharmaceuticals. The Company develops treatments for central nervous system disorders such as addiction, schizophrenia and depression, and diabetes.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alkermes Plc.

Log in and add Alkermes Plc (ALKS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.