Align Technology Shares Up 44.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ALGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) on October 10th, 2019 at $191.68. In approximately 3 months, Align Technology has returned 44.36% as of today's recent price of $276.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Align Technology have traded between a low of $169.84 and a high of $333.17 and are now at $276.71, which is 63% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.87% higher over the past week, respectively.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

