Alexion Pharm Up 16.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ALXN)

Over the past year, Alexion Pharm has traded in a range of $72.67 to $137.52 and is now at $103.10, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops proprietary immunoregulatory compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases. The Company develops C5 complement inhibitors and apogens which are two classes of potential therapeutic compounds designed to selectively target specific disease-causing segments of the immune system.

