Alexander & Bald Down 49.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ALEX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alexander & Bald (NYSE:ALEX) on February 27th, 2020 at $20.61. In approximately 4 weeks, Alexander & Bald has returned 49.54% as of today's recent price of $10.40.

Alexander & Bald share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.69 and a 52-week low of $8.32 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $10.40 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company develops and manages residential, commercial, retail, and office spaces, as well as offers natural materials, land development, and infrastructure construction services. Alexander & Baldwin serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alexander & Bald.

Log in and add Alexander & Bald (ALEX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.