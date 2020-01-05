Alere Inc Up 30.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ALR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alere Inc (:ALR) on November 18th, 2016 at $38.98. In approximately 42 months, Alere Inc has returned 30.81% as of today's recent price of $50.99.

Over the past year, Alere Inc has traded in a range of $0.00 to $0.00 and is now at $50.99, -100% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Alere, Inc. offers patient diagnosis, monitoring, and health management services. The Company produces consumer and professional medical diagnostic products, as well as monitors patients for pre-eclampsia and who are prescribed warfarin for atrial fibrillation.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alere Inc shares.

Log in and add Alere Inc (ALR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.