Alcoa Corp Shares Down 19.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (AA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) on December 3rd, 2019 at $19.77. In approximately 2 months, Alcoa Corp has returned 19.76% as of today's recent price of $15.86.

Over the past year, Alcoa Corp has traded in a range of $13.62 to $31.45 and is now at $15.86, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

