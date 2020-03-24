Alcoa Corp Down 58.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) on February 27th, 2020 at $13.61. In approximately 4 weeks, Alcoa Corp has returned 58.10% as of today's recent price of $5.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alcoa Corp have traded between the current low of $5.16 and a high of $29.73 and are now at $5.79. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.22% lower and 6.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alcoa Corp.

