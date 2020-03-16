Alcoa Corp Down 46.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (AA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) on February 27th, 2020 at $13.61. In approximately 3 weeks, Alcoa Corp has returned 46.78% as of today's recent price of $7.24.

Alcoa Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.73 and the current low of $6.73 and are currently at $7.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.7%.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alcoa Corp.

Log in and add Alcoa Corp (AA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.