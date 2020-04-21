Alcoa Corp Up 3.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) on March 25th, 2020 at $7.50. In approximately 4 weeks, Alcoa Corp has returned 3.73% as of today's recent price of $7.78.

Over the past year, Alcoa Corp has traded in a range of $5.16 to $28.92 and is now at $7.40, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.32% lower and 4.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

