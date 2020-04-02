Albemarle Corp Shares Up 27.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ALB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) on December 18th, 2019 at $69.06. In approximately 2 months, Albemarle Corp has returned 26.99% as of today's recent price of $87.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Albemarle Corp have traded between a low of $58.63 and a high of $93.14 and are now at $87.70, which is 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Albemarle Corporation produces specialty chemicals. The Company offers plastics, polymers, and elastomers, as well as cleaning products, agricultural compounds, pharmaceuticals, photographic chemicals, drilling compounds, and biocides. Albemarle focuses on lithium, bromine, refining catalysts, and applied surface treatment. Albemarle markets its products globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Albemarle Corp shares.

Log in and add Albemarle Corp (ALB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.