Albany Intl Corp Shares Down 17.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (AIN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) on October 2nd, 2019 at $85.36. In approximately 4 months, Albany Intl Corp has returned 17.19% as of today's recent price of $70.68.

Over the past year, Albany Intl Corp has traded in a range of $65.87 to $92.05 and is now at $70.53, 7% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Albany International Corp. operates as a textiles and materials processing company. The Company designs and manufactures products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. Albany International serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Albany Intl Corp.

Log in and add Albany Intl Corp (AIN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.