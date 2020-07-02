Alaska Air Group Shares Down 4.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ALK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) on December 3rd, 2019 at $67.04. In approximately 2 months, Alaska Air Group has returned 4.50% as of today's recent price of $64.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Alaska Air Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.39 and a high of $72.22 and are now at $64.09, 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is an airline holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides air services to passengers in multiple destinations. Alaska Air also provide freight and mail services, primarily to and within the state of Alaska and on the West Coast.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alaska Air Group.

Log in and add Alaska Air Group (ALK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.