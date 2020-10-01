Alarm.Com Holdin Shares Down 33.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ALRM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alarm.Com Holdin (NASDAQ:ALRM) on May 10th, 2019 at $63.97. In approximately 8 months, Alarm.Com Holdin has returned 33.70% as of today's recent price of $42.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Alarm.Com Holdin share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.06 and a high of $71.50 and are now at $42.41, 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems such as image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access, and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings operates worldwide.

