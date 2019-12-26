Alarm.Com Holdin Has Returned 33.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ALRM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Alarm.Com Holdin (NASDAQ:ALRM) on May 10th, 2019 at $63.97. In approximately 8 months, Alarm.Com Holdin has returned 33.37% as of today's recent price of $42.62.

Over the past year, Alarm.Com Holdin has traded in a range of $41.06 to $71.50 and is now at $42.62, 4% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 0.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems such as image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access, and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Alarm.Com Holdin.

Log in and add Alarm.Com Holdin (ALRM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.