Alamo Group Shares Up 9.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ALG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) on November 25th, 2019 at $116.94. In approximately 3 months, Alamo Group has returned 9.45% as of today's recent price of $127.99.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alamo Group have traded between a low of $85.48 and a high of $131.61 and are now at $127.99, which is 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes heavy duty, tractor-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts, for industrial and agricultural end-users. The Company sells its products in Europe and the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Alamo Group shares.

