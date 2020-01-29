Alamo Group Up 7.9% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ALG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) on November 25th, 2019 at $116.94. In approximately 2 months, Alamo Group has returned 7.92% as of today's recent price of $126.20.

Alamo Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $131.61 and a 52-week low of $84.20 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $126.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Alamo Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes heavy duty, tractor-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts, for industrial and agricultural end-users. The Company sells its products in Europe and the United States.

