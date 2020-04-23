SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) on April 7th, 2020 at $5.93. In approximately 2 weeks, Great Ajax Corp has returned 27.76% as of today's recent price of $7.57.

Over the past year, Great Ajax Corp has traded in a range of $3.96 to $15.96 and is now at $7.57, 91% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.68% lower and 4.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage-based loan assets secured by single and multi family residences, commercial retail, and residential properties.

