Aircastle Ltd Shares Up 38.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AYR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) on October 21st, 2019 at $23.16. In approximately 3 months, Aircastle Ltd has returned 38.24% as of today's recent price of $32.01.

In the past 52 weeks, Aircastle Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.40 and a high of $32.47 and are now at $32.03, 74% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Aircastle Ltd. is a global company that acquires, leases, and sells high-utility commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aircastle Ltd shares.

Log in and add Aircastle Ltd (AYR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.