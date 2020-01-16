Aircastle Ltd Has Returned 38.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AYR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) on October 21st, 2019 at $23.16. In approximately 3 months, Aircastle Ltd has returned 38.57% as of today's recent price of $32.08.

Aircastle Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.47 and a 52-week low of $18.63 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $32.08 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% higher and 0.96% higher over the past week, respectively.

Aircastle Ltd. is a global company that acquires, leases, and sells high-utility commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.

