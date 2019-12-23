Aircastle Ltd Up 38.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AYR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) on October 21st, 2019 at $23.15. In approximately 2 months, Aircastle Ltd has returned 38.29% as of today's recent price of $32.02.

Over the past year, Aircastle Ltd has traded in a range of $15.75 to $32.47 and is now at $32.02, 103% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.3%.

Aircastle Ltd. is a global company that acquires, leases, and sells high-utility commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Aircastle Ltd shares.

