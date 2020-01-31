Air Transport Se Shares Down 7.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ATSG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Air Transport Se (NASDAQ:ATSG) on December 11th, 2019 at $22.57. In approximately 2 months, Air Transport Se has returned 6.96% as of today's recent price of $21.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Air Transport Se share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.02 and a high of $25.82 and are now at $21.00, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. provides air cargo transportation services. The Company offers aircraft leasing, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. Air Transport Services Group serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

