Air Prods & Chem Has Returned 6.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (APD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) on April 8th, 2020 at $209.33. In approximately 4 weeks, Air Prods & Chem has returned 6.63% as of today's recent price of $223.20.

Over the past year, Air Prods & Chem has traded in a range of $167.43 to $257.01 and is now at $223.46, 33% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.89% lower over the past week, respectively.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. produces industrial atmospheric and specialty gases and performance materials and equipment. The Company's products include oxygen, nitrogen, argon, helium, specialty surfactants and amines, polyurethane, epoxy curatives, and resins. Air Products and Chemicals products are used in the beverage, health, and semiconductors fields.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Air Prods & Chem shares.

Log in and add Air Prods & Chem (APD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.