Air Prods & Chem Has Returned 11.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (APD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) on February 25th, 2020 at $240.61. In approximately 2 weeks, Air Prods & Chem has returned 11.49% as of today's recent price of $212.96.

Over the past year, Air Prods & Chem has traded in a range of $181.25 to $257.01 and is now at $212.96, 17% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. produces industrial atmospheric and specialty gases and performance materials and equipment. The Company's products include oxygen, nitrogen, argon, helium, specialty surfactants and amines, polyurethane, epoxy curatives, and resins. Air Products and Chemicals products are used in the beverage, health, and semiconductors fields.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Air Prods & Chem.

