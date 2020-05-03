SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ashford Inc (AMEX:AINC) on October 14th, 2019 at $23.85. In approximately 5 months, Ashford Inc has returned 18.24% as of today's recent price of $19.50.

Over the past year, Ashford Inc has traded in a range of $19.29 to $64.00 and is now at $19.50, 1% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

