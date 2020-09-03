Aimmune Therapeu Has Returned 30.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AIMT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aimmune Therapeu (NASDAQ:AIMT) on February 6th, 2020 at $29.72. In approximately 1 month, Aimmune Therapeu has returned 30.64% as of today's recent price of $20.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Aimmune Therapeu have traded between a low of $16.95 and a high of $37.00 and are now at $20.61, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing treatments to protect children with food allergies from accidental exposure. Aimmune Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aimmune Therapeu.

Log in and add Aimmune Therapeu (AIMT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.