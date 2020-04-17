SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC) on March 25th, 2020 at $18.00. In approximately 3 weeks, Altra Industrial has returned 2.20% as of today's recent price of $18.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Altra Industrial have traded between a low of $12.00 and a high of $38.43 and are now at $18.39, which is 53% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a wide range of mechanical power transmission and motion control products. The Company offers products such as industrial clutches and brakes, enclosed gear drives, open gearing, couplings, engineered bearing assemblies, linear components, and other related products.

