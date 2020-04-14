Agree Realty Shares Up 6.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ADC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on March 25th, 2020 at $59.96. In approximately 3 weeks, Agree Realty has returned 6.02% as of today's recent price of $63.56.

Over the past year, Agree Realty has traded in a range of $45.23 to $80.51 and is now at $63.56, 41% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, and develops primarily neighborhood community shopping centers and single tenant properties, located in twelve states and leased under net leases to major retail tenants.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Agree Realty shares.

