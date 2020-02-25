Agnc Investment Up 18.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AGNC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) on September 19th, 2019 at $16.03. In approximately 5 months, Agnc Investment has returned 18.81% as of today's recent price of $19.04.

Over the past year, Agnc Investment has traded in a range of $14.51 to $19.65 and is now at $19.13, 32% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.66% higher over the past week, respectively.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates and manages real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis and financed through collateralized borrowings structured such as repurchase agreements. AGNC Investment serves customers in the United States.

