Agios Pharmaceut Up 55.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AGIO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Agios Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AGIO) on November 13th, 2019 at $34.38. In approximately 2 months, Agios Pharmaceut has returned 55.53% as of today's recent price of $53.47.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Agios Pharmaceut have traded between a low of $28.36 and a high of $68.94 and are now at $53.47, which is 89% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops therapeutics in the field of cancer metabolism. The Company develops drugs focusing on glycolysis, fatty acid metabolism, and autophagy. Agios Pharmaceuticals operates in the United States.

