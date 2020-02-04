Agilysys Inc Shares Down 48.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (AGYS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) on February 26th, 2020 at $32.23. In approximately 1 month, Agilysys Inc has returned 48.18% as of today's recent price of $16.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Agilysys Inc have traded between a low of $12.61 and a high of $37.17 and are now at $16.70, which is 32% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 2.59% lower over the past week, respectively.

Agilysys, Inc. is a developer and marketer of proprietary enterprise software, services, and solutions to the hospitality and retail industries. The Company specializes in market-leading point-of-sale, property management, inventory, procurement, mobile, and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the consumer's experience.

