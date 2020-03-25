Agilysys Inc Has Returned 52.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AGYS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) on February 26th, 2020 at $32.23. In approximately 4 weeks, Agilysys Inc has returned 52.52% as of today's recent price of $15.30.

Over the past year, Agilysys Inc has traded in a range of $12.61 to $37.17 and is now at $15.30, 21% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Agilysys, Inc. is a developer and marketer of proprietary enterprise software, services, and solutions to the hospitality and retail industries. The Company specializes in market-leading point-of-sale, property management, inventory, procurement, mobile, and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the consumer's experience.

