Agilysys Inc Up 25.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AGYS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) on January 16th, 2020 at $27.10. In approximately 1 month, Agilysys Inc has returned 25.61% as of today's recent price of $34.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Agilysys Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.49 and a high of $37.17 and are now at $34.03, 84% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.28% higher and 2.62% higher over the past week, respectively.

Agilysys, Inc. is a developer and marketer of proprietary enterprise software, services, and solutions to the hospitality and retail industries. The Company specializes in market-leading point-of-sale, property management, inventory, procurement, mobile, and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance the consumer's experience.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Agilysys Inc shares.

Log in and add Agilysys Inc (AGYS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.