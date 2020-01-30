Agco Corp Shares Down 7.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (AGCO)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) on December 10th, 2019 at $75.91. In approximately 2 months, Agco Corp has returned 7.54% as of today's recent price of $70.18.

Over the past year, Agco Corp has traded in a range of $61.27 to $81.39 and is now at $70.18, 15% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment. The Company sells a wide range of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts, including tractors, combines, hay tools, sprayers, and forage equipment. AGCO serves customers worldwide.

