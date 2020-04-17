SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) on March 26th, 2020 at $46.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Agco Corp has returned 4.23% as of today's recent price of $44.45.

Agco Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $81.39 and a 52-week low of $35.33 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $44.45 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% lower and 3.2% lower over the past week, respectively.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment. The Company sells a wide range of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts, including tractors, combines, hay tools, sprayers, and forage equipment. AGCO serves customers worldwide.

