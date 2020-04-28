Aflac Inc Shares Up 10.6% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (AFL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) on March 25th, 2020 at $33.71. In approximately 1 month, Aflac Inc has returned 10.56% as of today's recent price of $37.27.

Over the past year, Aflac Inc has traded in a range of $23.07 to $57.18 and is now at $37.26, 62% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.62% lower and 2.54% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aflac, Inc. is a general business holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental insurance to individuals in the United States and Japan. Aflac's products include accident and disability, cancer expense, short-term disability, sickness and hospital indemnity, hospital intensive care, and fixed-benefit dental plans.

