Aes Corp Up 19.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (AES)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) on September 23rd, 2019 at $16.12. In approximately 3 months, Aes Corp has returned 19.76% as of today's recent price of $19.30.

Aes Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.39 and a 52-week low of $13.55 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $19.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

The AES Corporation acquires, develops, owns, and operates generation plants and distribution businesses in several countries. The Company sells electricity under long term contracts and serves customers under its regulated utility businesses. AES also mines coal, turns seawater into drinking water, and develops alternative sources of energy.

