Aerojet Rocketdy Shares (AJRD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD) on March 31st, 2020 at $42.41. In approximately 1 month, Aerojet Rocketdy has returned 4.19% as of today's recent price of $40.63.

Over the past year, Aerojet Rocketdy has traded in a range of $34.01 to $57.27 and is now at $40.63, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, as well as armaments for precision tactical and long-range weapon systems applications. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings also provides real estate services, including entitlement, sale, and leasing.

