Aerojet Rocketdy Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (AJRD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD) on March 31st, 2020 at $42.41. In approximately 2 weeks, Aerojet Rocketdy has returned 2.13% as of today's recent price of $41.50.

Aerojet Rocketdy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.27 and a 52-week low of $31.67 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $41.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 1.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, as well as armaments for precision tactical and long-range weapon systems applications. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings also provides real estate services, including entitlement, sale, and leasing.

